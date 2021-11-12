Bank of America Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

TSLA opened at $1,063.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $878.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.95. Tesla has a 1 year low of $401.66 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

