Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,746 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $4,341,512 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

