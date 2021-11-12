Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$145.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.66.

BMO opened at C$140.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$86.14 and a 12-month high of C$140.44.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

