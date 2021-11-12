Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.20. 17,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 262,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

