Barclays Boosts Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target to GBX 215

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £627 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 219 ($2.86).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.