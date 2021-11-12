Barclays Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $162.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock worth $161,116,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

