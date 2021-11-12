Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.45. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

