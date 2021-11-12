Barclays Raises Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target to GBX 1,325

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,115 ($14.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Tuesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,382 ($18.06). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,051.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 921.57.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.69), for a total value of £10,480,000 ($13,692,187.09).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

