Barclays Trims Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

ZNGA opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Zynga has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,188,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zynga by 56.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 83,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,629 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

