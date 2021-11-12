Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 445.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of B stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

