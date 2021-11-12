BASIC (BASIC) Market Cap Achieves $69.53 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $69.53 million and $3.77 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

