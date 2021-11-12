BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after buying an additional 121,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.51 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

