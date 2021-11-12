BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 861 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,205.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 430,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,393,000 after buying an additional 420,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

