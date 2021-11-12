BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

