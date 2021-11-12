BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,488 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,017,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 124,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

