Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $28,739.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00084155 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003236 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

