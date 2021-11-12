Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,168 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

