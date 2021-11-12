Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.45. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

