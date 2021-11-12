Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,577.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,672.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,596.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,262.38 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,898.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.53.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

