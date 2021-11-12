Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $177.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.20 and a 1 year high of $182.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,594 shares of company stock valued at $38,055,685. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

