Beeks Trading’s (BKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

BKS stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.57) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The stock has a market cap of £110.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55. Beeks Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

