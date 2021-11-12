BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. 453,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,057. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

