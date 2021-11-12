Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,593,905.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80586709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00098544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.18 or 0.07207842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.38 or 1.00440564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

