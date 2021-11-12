Belt Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.49 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $45.49 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $5.50 or 0.00008733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,724,691.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,262,849 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

