Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $260.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.50 million and the highest is $263.10 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. 12,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

