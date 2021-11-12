Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARSUF opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. Fagron has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

