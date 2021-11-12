Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grafton Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

Grafton Group stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,272 ($16.62). The stock had a trading volume of 375,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,749. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,333.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,250.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

