Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BGRY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 925,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,947. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

BGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Berkshire Grey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.