Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) Insider Stephen Borness Buys 50,000 Shares

Berkut Minerals Ltd (ASX:BMT) insider Stephen Borness acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,250.00 ($18,035.71).

Stephen Borness also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Stephen Borness acquired 100,000 shares of Berkut Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,300.00 ($37,357.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Berkut Minerals Limited engages in the exploration mineral properties in Scandinavia and Australia. It explores for cobalt, copper, gold, nickel, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Skuterud, Gladhammar, Lainejaur, Tunaberg, and Goshawk cobalt projects in Norway and Sweden; and the Mount Clement gold project in Western Australia.

