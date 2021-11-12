Berry Data (BRY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.40 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00071098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00097858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.03 or 1.00251000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.24 or 0.07158468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019996 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

