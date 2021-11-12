Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

