Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BTTR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Better Choice has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTTR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,778 shares of company stock worth $153,356.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

