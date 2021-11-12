Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTTX opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

