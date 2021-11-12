Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 328757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYND shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.