BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Buys $51,200.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.