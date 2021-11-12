Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $177.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after buying an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 41,748 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.