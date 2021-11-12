Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$567.56 million and a PE ratio of 10.67. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

