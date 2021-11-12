Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $719.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

