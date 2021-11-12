Bitzeny Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $193,229.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.39 or 0.00407621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

