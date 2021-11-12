BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.02 million, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.