BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 56.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

