BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.67

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as low as $14.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 38,087 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

