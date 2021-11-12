Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Blink Charging stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,943,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

