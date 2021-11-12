Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $812.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 47,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 152.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,003 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.