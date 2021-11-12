blooom inc. Invests $440,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

blooom inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $1,490,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 205.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $93.74. 51,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

