blooom inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

blooom inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 491,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,778. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

