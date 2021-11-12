blooom inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,172. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

