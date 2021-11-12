blooom inc. Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

blooom inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,897. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

