Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 30th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

OWL stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.09.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.