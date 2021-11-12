bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $11.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $789.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.94) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $1,040,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.